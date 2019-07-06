Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Holds Stake in Archer (ADM); Perritt Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Profire Energy Com (PFIE) by $632,704 as Stock Price Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 129,001 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 1.70M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS INTO 4 BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Palisade Asset Lc accumulated 30,953 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com owns 264,665 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 0.01% stake. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,668 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 107,665 shares. Moreover, Sage Fincl Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 918 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0.17% or 490,097 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 6,710 shares. Hl Fincl Serv reported 54,744 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York accumulated 1,665 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors owns 3,090 shares. Voloridge Inv Llc stated it has 239,197 shares. 31,792 are owned by Green Square Limited Liability Corp. Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 15,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. 23,657 shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R, worth $1.00 million on Monday, April 29. Felsinger Donald E had bought 60,000 shares worth $2.51M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 70,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 10,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 353,230 shares. Perkins Mgmt holds 478,750 shares. 795,647 were accumulated by Pacific Ridge Prns Limited Com. Mai Capital stated it has 25,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Private Advisor Gru Lc invested in 0% or 34,800 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 24,788 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 36,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 10,200 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 1.08M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 5,473 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,041 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 74,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,100 shares, and cut its stake in Pcm Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCMI).