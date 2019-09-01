Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Holds Position in Store Capital (STOR); Sigma Investment Counselors Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered by $379,095 as Stock Price Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 143.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 1.75 million shares traded or 21.97% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,000 shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,240 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 32,101 shares to 959,819 shares, valued at $26.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).