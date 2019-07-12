Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Holds Holding in Archer (ADM); Proffitt & Goodson Has Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $608,959; Shares Rose

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 3.67 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 30/05/2018 – Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infrareit Inc by 37,247 shares to 24,933 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rand Plc by 32,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. The insider Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542. $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

