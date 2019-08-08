Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Holds Holding in Archer (ADM); As Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Share Price Declined, Agf Investments Has Cut by $329,256 Its Position

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 54,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 1.38M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 4,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 49,926 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 54,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 1.34 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 5,279 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $81.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 626,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes invested in 45,705 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Meridian Counsel reported 0.3% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 5,128 were reported by West Coast Ltd Llc. Perkins Coie Trust reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Shufro Rose & Limited Company holds 0.26% or 38,586 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ghp Inv Advisors holds 0.13% or 14,374 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 0.09% or 18,200 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 562,026 shares. Van Strum And Towne holds 46,898 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 78,868 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 0.37% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund owns 12,220 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 1,285 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 6,000 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

