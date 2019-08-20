Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Upped Sl Green Realty (SLG) Holding By $2.05 Million; Ares Capital (ARCC) Shorts Lowered By 15.51%

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) had a decrease of 15.51% in short interest. ARCC’s SI was 4.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.51% from 5.02M shares previously. With 1.58M avg volume, 3 days are for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s short sellers to cover ARCC’s short positions. The SI to Ares Capital Corporation’s float is 1%. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 2.28 million shares traded or 36.26% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) stake by 135.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands acquired 23,000 shares as Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 39,923 shares with $3.59M value, up from 16,923 last quarter. Sl Green Realty Corp now has $6.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 413,364 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN

Among 3 analysts covering Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital Corp has $2000 highest and $18 lowest target. $19.17’s average target is 1.16% above currents $18.95 stock price. Ares Capital Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Ares Capital Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard Assoc Inc reported 0.19% stake. Putnam Fl Investment Communication reported 10,300 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 0.13% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 4,887 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 22,473 shares. 230,604 were reported by Fort Washington Advsr Oh. Partners Gru Hldg Ag holds 1.22 million shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Caxton Associate L P owns 37,722 shares. Prelude Lc owns 88,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn Co owns 26,973 shares. Paw Corp accumulated 40,000 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.07% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.00M shares. Cetera Advsr Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 110,037 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co invested in 0.51% or 207,810 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $8.09 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,464 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, April 22. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $110,640 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1.

Among 2 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $8400 lowest target. $97’s average target is 22.51% above currents $79.18 stock price. SL Green Realty had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $8400 target in Friday, August 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10.