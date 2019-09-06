Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Trimmed Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $888,000 as Share Price Rose; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Increased Its Manpower Wisconsin (MAN) Stake by $362,276 as Market Value Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 51,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 63,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 5.34 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Manpower Inc Wisconsin (MAN) by 1443.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 4,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 4,724 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, up from 306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Manpower Inc Wisconsin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.09. About 781,229 shares traded or 52.80% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCLUDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS WHICH REDUCED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 27 CENTS; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners has invested 0.21% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Numerixs Investment Technology has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 41,400 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.21% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 2.44 million shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 367,597 shares. Landscape Mngmt Llc invested in 10,314 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Enterprise Svcs reported 22 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 39 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability holds 4,551 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 729,649 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 110,246 shares. Rbf Cap Llc reported 0.03% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C owns 11,000 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 7,000 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.38% or 295,414 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 18,995 shares. 11,326 were reported by B Riley Wealth Management. Fosun reported 28,425 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Communication L L C has invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Harvest Strategies Limited Liability reported 60,990 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% or 2,770 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.23% or 683,710 shares. 4,795 are held by Advisory Serv. Cypress Ltd (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 115 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price invested 2.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wms Ptnrs Lc stated it has 3,483 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Llc accumulated 362,235 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Dubuque Savings Bank Trust invested 1.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).