Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Raised Its Netapp (NTAP) Stake; US Bancorp (USB)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

US Bancorp (USB) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 470 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 456 decreased and sold their equity positions in US Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.15 billion shares, down from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding US Bancorp in top ten equity positions decreased from 33 to 26 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 420 Increased: 354 New Position: 116.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands acquired 7,000 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 35,000 shares with $2.43M value, up from 28,000 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $11.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 2.80M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Among 11 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $67.22’s average target is 46.10% above currents $46.01 stock price. NetApp had 25 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair on Thursday, February 14. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of NTAP in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited has 0.06% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Decatur Management Incorporated invested in 0.95% or 70,877 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund stated it has 0.07% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cibc Ww has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Renaissance Lc accumulated 0.04% or 14,837 shares. Covington Management accumulated 250 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invests has 0.03% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 63,256 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 3,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Omers Administration Corporation reported 29,900 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 952,460 shares. 276 are owned by Mufg Americas.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) stake by 2,000 shares to 80,308 valued at $14.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 13,700 shares. Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) was reduced too.

Somerset Group Llc holds 11.29% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp for 279,160 shares. Reik & Co. Llc owns 766,270 shares or 10.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, United Fire Group Inc has 9.3% invested in the company for 518,675 shares. The Missouri-based Community Bank Of Raymore has invested 5.16% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 13.93 million shares.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 4.55 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (USB) has risen 7.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS