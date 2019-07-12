Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lowered By $418,000 Its Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Stake; Synnex (SNX)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) stake by 45.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 22,000 shares as Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)’s stock declined 3.75%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 26,000 shares with $500,000 value, down from 48,000 last quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust now has $854.14 million valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 78,941 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has risen 1.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING TRUST – SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED ITS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023

Synnex Corp (SNX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 133 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 94 sold and trimmed stakes in Synnex Corp. The funds in our database reported: 39.63 million shares, down from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Synnex Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 71 Increased: 91 New Position: 42.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.01% or 42,775 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 94,605 shares. 273,918 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. 12,230 were reported by Amp Invsts Ltd. Foster And Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 81,198 shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 29,500 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 116,402 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 376 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 94,423 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Forward Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.21% or 771,490 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 0% or 20 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 30,749 shares.

Analysts await Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLDT’s profit will be $27.48 million for 7.77 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Chatham Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.53% EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) stake by 4,000 shares to 21,900 valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) stake by 27,000 shares and now owns 143,000 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chatham Lodging Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chatham Lodging Trust: Due To Growing Recession Risks, I Am Reducing My Position By 50% – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management holds 5.19% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation for 27,602 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh owns 34,787 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 275,070 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 1.6% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,400 shares.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synnex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Concentrix Stands Out as a Leader with Star Power – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Named North American Distribution Partner of the Year by Digi International – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock increased 1.90% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 154,877 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR