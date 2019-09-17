Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lowered Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Stake; Shorts at Genfit S.A. – American Depositary Shares (GNFT) Raised By 10.44%

Genfit S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GNFT) had an increase of 10.44% in short interest. GNFT’s SI was 496,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.44% from 449,300 shares previously. With 95,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Genfit S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s short sellers to cover GNFT’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 4,118 shares traded. Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) stake by 14.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 4,200 shares as Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB)’s stock rose 3.79%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 24,920 shares with $5.06M value, down from 29,120 last quarter. Avalonbay Communities Inc now has $29.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $211.58. About 173,266 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company has market cap of $688.35 million. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis , as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome.

Among 2 analysts covering Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genfit has $5800 highest and $55 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 222.86% above currents $17.5 stock price. Genfit had 2 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.20 million for 22.51 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,425 shares to 11,425 valued at $3.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 4,200 shares and now owns 44,123 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 8 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Lc owns 147,935 shares. Texas Yale accumulated 4,228 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 386,683 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fca Corp Tx stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Muzinich holds 292 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 6,618 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 143,726 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 6 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.31% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 8,407 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.01% or 2,689 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 14,510 shares. Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 1,041 shares. Cincinnati accumulated 57,200 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay has $22900 highest and $19400 lowest target. $218.44’s average target is 3.24% above currents $211.58 stock price. AvalonBay had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) rating on Monday, March 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $215 target. Morgan Stanley maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) rating on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $22900 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 6 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AVB in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan.