Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lifted Sysco (SYY) Stake; Parsec Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Sysco (SYY) Position as Share Value Rose

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company's stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,300 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 33,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.96B market cap company.

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc analyzed 7,346 shares as the company's stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,851 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 211,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 215,884 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S sold $1.47M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sysco +2% after FQ2 margin gains – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Guest Supply Announces New Company Structure and Updated Name, â€œGuest Worldwideâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Big Deal In The Food And Beverage Distribution Game – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Corp reported 28,880 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 162,761 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors reported 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 12,012 shares. Twin Cap has 8,980 shares. Ajo Lp owns 733,329 shares. 1,960 were reported by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. 2.96M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Farmers National Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,406 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Albion Fincl Group Inc Inc Ut reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nexus Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 10,700 shares in its portfolio. Benin Mgmt Corporation holds 0.96% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 33,600 shares. Oregon-based Becker Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hexavest accumulated 1.08M shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,000 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,356 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Raleigh To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Newly Expanded Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Declares 50th Dividend Increase NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco to Webcast Presentation From Bernstein’s 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,783 shares to 121,886 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Spdrs (SPY) by 1,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.80 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.