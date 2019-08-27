Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lifted Netapp (NTAP) Position by $483,000; Calix (CALX) Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.83 Million as Stock Price Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 2.38M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 262,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 103,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 365,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 203,670 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CALX’s profit will be $2.22M for 36.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Lc has 16,414 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lyon Street Cap Lc reported 2.44% stake. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 14,575 shares. American Group has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 3,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd reported 538,309 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 26,572 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 57,230 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 40,500 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 692,495 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 74,597 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc has invested 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 63,450 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd has 3,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 48,048 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 3,968 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 51,010 shares. Tcw Grp accumulated 12,300 shares. 3.79M are held by State Bank Of Ny Mellon. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 63,092 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 120,220 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 5,427 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, a New York-based fund reported 63,320 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 453,215 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.07% or 38,815 shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co has 449,440 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd invested in 4,340 shares or 0% of the stock.