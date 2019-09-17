Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lifted Its Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) Position by $400,000 as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 8.31 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 149,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Senior Housing Prop Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 639,687 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes

