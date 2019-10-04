Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Increased Its Stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) as Stock Rose; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.50 Million as Valuation Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 149,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Senior Housing Prop Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 192,350 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,500 were accumulated by Mercer Advisers. Citizens Northern has 19,965 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.09% stake. Tiemann Inv Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,088 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jbf invested in 0.21% or 21,650 shares. Epoch Inv Partners reported 0.06% stake. Armstrong Shaw Ct invested in 60,434 shares or 3.01% of the stock. M Holdg Securities has 0.69% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 37,247 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 538,494 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Llc reported 91,483 shares. Macquarie Group reported 13.91M shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Albert D Mason Inc reported 10,585 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 70,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 727,736 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 81,977 shares. 3.24 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Systematic Financial Management LP has invested 0.04% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 47,844 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 10,040 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 478,160 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,897 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 11,388 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia invested in 58,100 shares. Daiwa Gp stated it has 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpt Realty by 30,000 shares to 45,782 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,000 shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

