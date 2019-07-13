Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Increased Its Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by $412,000 as Share Price Rose; As Universal Health Services (UHS) Share Value Declined, Westport Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $665,000

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 504,585 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 398,678 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 6.76M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 286,230 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 18 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 1,819 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding stated it has 344,674 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Com holds 3,532 shares. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 32,358 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 167,839 shares. 36,398 were reported by Metropolitan Life Company.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.55 million for 13.40 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,836 shares. Waratah Cap Advisors Limited has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation holds 2.42% or 316,989 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp accumulated 0.24% or 236,251 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.12% or 12,881 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.05% or 684,769 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Focused Wealth Management holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated stated it has 17,555 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 97,730 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 42,523 were reported by Efg Asset (Americas). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 457 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pension stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).