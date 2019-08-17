Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Increased Amgen (AMGN) Holding By $570,000; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Has 1.7 Sentiment

Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 139 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 82 reduced and sold equity positions in Bluebird Bio Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 60.27 million shares, up from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Bluebird Bio Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 65 Increased: 85 New Position: 54.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands acquired 3,000 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 22,200 shares with $4.22 million value, up from 19,200 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $122.35B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 4,000 shares to 27,600 valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 43,400 shares. Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $217.78’s average target is 6.74% above currents $204.02 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 8. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $228 target.

The stock increased 2.59% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.02. About 258,016 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of LentiGlobinTM Gene Therapy in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 14/05/2018 – #3 Bluebird bio dives deeper into its TCR alliance with Medigene, adding $500M in milestones and 2 new targets $BLUE

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 1.93% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. for 302,890 shares.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $6.63 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.