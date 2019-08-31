Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Decreased Its Umh Properties (UMH) Position; Mastercard (MA) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Mastercard Inc (MA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 541 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 580 sold and decreased their positions in Mastercard Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 726.70 million shares, down from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mastercard Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 142 to 173 for an increase of 31. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 538 Increased: 403 New Position: 138.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Umh Properties Inc (UMH) stake by 51.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 39,700 shares as Umh Properties Inc (UMH)’s stock declined 5.87%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 37,583 shares with $529,000 value, down from 77,283 last quarter. Umh Properties Inc now has $519.95 million valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 182,417 shares traded or 3.60% up from the average. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Archer (NYSE:ADM) stake by 7,000 shares to 54,700 valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 21,900 shares. Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na accumulated 128 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 3.59 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 356,381 shares. Blair William And Co Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 33,358 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 127,701 shares. State Street owns 719,393 shares. Shufro Rose Lc reported 0.13% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 23,778 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 301,610 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 1.57M shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 50,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $234,001 activity. $200,005 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares were bought by MITCHELL JAMES E. QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR also bought $996 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares. Mitchell William Edward bought $2,999 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Thursday, August 15. HIRSCH MATTHEW I bought $9,996 worth of stock.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $282.28 billion. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related services and products. It has a 43.41 P/E ratio. The firm also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 13.86% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated for 580,214 shares. Trb Advisors Lp owns 195,000 shares or 13.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc has 13.6% invested in the company for 7.44 million shares. The Virginia-based Akre Capital Management Llc has invested 13.24% in the stock. Night Owl Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 146,369 shares.

