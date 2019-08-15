Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Marshall Wace Llp Has Upped Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Holding

Marshall Wace Llp increased Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 133976.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 168,810 shares as Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)’s stock rose 11.31%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 168,936 shares with $20.41M value, up from 126 last quarter. Wix.Com Ltd now has $7.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.46% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $143.18. About 540,137 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands acquired 12,000 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 108,000 shares with $6.39M value, up from 96,000 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $230.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 13.99 million shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). New York-based Adi Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 1.73% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Keybank National Association Oh owns 4,662 shares. Destination Wealth reported 10 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 14 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 52,679 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr accumulated 18,563 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 29,056 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% stake. Invesco accumulated 0% or 34,427 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 14,158 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 630 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 195,538 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Wix Stock Is Falling Into a Bearish Trap – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Subscriber Base Growth Aid Wix.com’s (WIX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $73 lowest target. $129’s average target is -9.90% below currents $143.18 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of WIX in report on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. Rosenblatt downgraded the shares of WIX in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, April 12. SunTrust maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) stake by 45,326 shares to 1,512 valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIA) stake by 19,902 shares and now owns 8,836 shares. Neurocrine Biosc (NASDAQ:NBIX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Mngmt stated it has 2.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Huber Mngmt, California-based fund reported 6,800 shares. Golub Gp Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 37,146 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 11.43M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,546 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dodge And Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,500 shares. 22,500 are owned by Barbara Oil. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 85,284 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Salem Counselors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,994 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 78,425 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westfield Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 135,635 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) stake by 3,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Snap (NYSE:SNA) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 13,500 shares. Life Storage Inc was reduced too.