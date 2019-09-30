Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Boosted Ventas (VTR) Holding; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 59.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands acquired 37,000 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 99,482 shares with $6.80 million value, up from 62,482 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $27.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.37. About 453,851 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) stake by 14.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 1,415 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 11,044 shares with $5.79M value, up from 9,629 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc. now has $62.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $9.25 during the last trading session, reaching $542.98. About 172,355 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset owns 16,066 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 164,622 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 146 shares. Oakworth Inc accumulated 0.01% or 830 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs, Florida-based fund reported 144,820 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.3% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 6,425 are held by Apriem Advsr. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Davenport And Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,588 shares. Heitman Real Limited Liability invested in 4.33% or 1.44M shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2,948 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 8,936 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp holds 11,929 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $6500 lowest target. $70.94’s average target is -3.31% below currents $73.37 stock price. Ventas had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Mid (NYSE:MAA) stake by 21,500 shares to 32,740 valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 110,500 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Lc stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 448,197 shares. Korea Corp holds 141,250 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc owns 1,190 shares. Counselors holds 0.08% or 3,579 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks owns 42,564 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 156,425 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 521 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 2,333 shares. 1,950 are owned by Park National Oh. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cibc World Markets reported 26,380 shares. Moreover, Hartford Invest has 0.22% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 15,288 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $597.50’s average target is 10.04% above currents $542.98 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 4,974 shares valued at $2.65 million was sold by Myriam Curet.