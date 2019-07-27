Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Boosted Stake in Sl Green Realty (SLG); Mcdaniel Terry & Co Position in Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 55,988 shares traded or 47.77% up from the average. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 3.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP)

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 135.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,923 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 584,482 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 2,562 shares. 124,097 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 6,792 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Andra Ap invested in 41,500 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 16,582 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corp invested in 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd has 52,298 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 12,653 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt holds 24,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Forward Ltd Liability reported 9,120 shares. Phocas Finance has 0.09% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 9,411 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited has invested 0.08% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 39,700 shares to 37,583 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $407,940 activity. EHRMAN BRADLEY J also bought $109,052 worth of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares.