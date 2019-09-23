Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Boosted Sl Green Realty (SLG) Stake By $336,000; Laboratory of America Holdings Common (LH) Shorts Lowered By 12.88%

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) stake by 10.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands acquired 4,200 shares as Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 44,123 shares with $3.55 million value, up from 39,923 last quarter. Sl Green Realty Corp now has $6.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 1.47 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common (NYSE:LH) had a decrease of 12.88% in short interest. LH’s SI was 1.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.88% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 790,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common (NYSE:LH)’s short sellers to cover LH’s short positions. The SI to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common’s float is 1.68%. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 724,435 shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH

Among 6 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $191.50’s average target is 10.89% above currents $172.69 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $22000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.73% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt holds 87,845 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 4,587 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.22% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 15,785 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1.41M shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 1,790 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 57,443 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 1,575 shares. Patten Group holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,528 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 70,094 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). City Trust Company Fl, Florida-based fund reported 13,967 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 61,100 are held by Davidson. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 762 shares.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.87 billion. It operates through two divisions, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It has a 20.37 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) stake by 28,000 shares to 61,000 valued at $923,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $7800 lowest target. $92.40’s average target is 13.56% above currents $81.37 stock price. SL Green Realty had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SLG in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, September 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) rating on Thursday, September 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. Scotia Capital downgraded SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) rating on Friday, August 16. Scotia Capital has “Sector Perform” rating and $8400 target.