Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Boosted Best Buy Co (BBY) Holding; Brahman Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) as Share Value Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77M, down from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 20.32M shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CEO KARE SCHULTZ BEGINS REMARKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 1.66 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $1.25 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – SlashGear: Huawei phones to disappear from Best Buy shelves; 30/05/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Kaspersky suits to overturn government ban; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy to Stop Selling Huawei Phones; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS TESTING SERVICE CALLED ASSURED LIVING TO HELP COUNTRY’S AGING POPULATION WITH TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 7.1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.19% or 284,321 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability has 50,210 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 3,479 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,807 shares. Hartford Inv Management accumulated 26,729 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 4,719 shares. 210,583 were reported by Sei Invs. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0.01% or 9,679 shares. Wright Investors Service Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 41,408 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 1.01M shares. Scotia Capital Inc owns 0.01% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 5,669 shares. The California-based Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 1.71% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Axa accumulated 0.2% or 729,733 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,000 shares to 118,000 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

