Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Decreased Its Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Stake; Last Week Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf has $24 highest and $23 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 35.84% above currents $17.3 stock price. Callaway Golf had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Berenberg. See Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) latest ratings:

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.40 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $147’s average target is 0.71% above currents $145.96 stock price. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $160 target in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold Callaway Golf Company shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 274,900 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 35,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Eqis Cap Mngmt has 13,282 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.28% or 738,298 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,000 shares. State Street reported 2.61 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0% or 531,584 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading L P invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 82,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hbk Invests Lp owns 27,100 shares.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 18.64 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $402,130 activity. $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,750. On Monday, May 20 Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 6,575 shares.