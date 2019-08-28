Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Decreased Its Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT) as Valuation Rose; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 6,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 10,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 17,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $308.27. About 47,264 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 30,369 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 35,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.5. About 155,461 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.93 million for 21.00 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 4,000 shares to 21,900 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.