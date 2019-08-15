Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Decreased Holding in Cubesmart (CUBE) as Shares Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, David R Rahn & Associates Lifted Position by $832,195

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 416,242 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 16,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 300 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 53,538 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 1.66 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc holds 17,089 shares. 536,796 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Amica Mutual Insur Company reported 0.19% stake. Principal Grp holds 0.22% or 7.23 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 10.16M shares. 1,803 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Lp. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 75,036 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 165,702 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Partners LP owns 32,925 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. 21,046 are held by Mackenzie Corporation.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75 million for 20.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Management Limited Liability Com invested in 245,168 shares. 140,219 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Inc has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,500 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.14% or 51,022 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 2.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 110,711 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 8,991 were accumulated by Chatham Capital Gru. Lakeview Cap Partners Llc reported 1.16% stake. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability invested in 832,873 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha accumulated 407,071 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 617,000 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 3,993 shares. Hudock Gp Lc has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Albion Fincl Group Ut stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

