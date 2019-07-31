Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Decreased By $532,000 Its Epr Properties (EPR) Stake; Shorts at G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Raised By 1.7%

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) had an increase of 1.7% in short interest. GTHX’s SI was 2.59M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.7% from 2.55 million shares previously. With 195,700 avg volume, 13 days are for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s short sellers to cover GTHX’s short positions. The SI to G1 Therapeutics Inc’s float is 9.62%. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 59,207 shares traded. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has declined 49.40% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GTHX News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 3.4% of G1 Therapeutics Inc; 05/04/2018 – BRAZIL FEDERAL JUDGE MORO ORDERS ARREST OF EX-PRES. LULA: G1; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 09/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on CDK4/6 Inhibitors Trilaciclib and G1T38 at the 2018 American Association for Can; 09/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 16; 21/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 21/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TRF-4 COURT RULING ON LULA’S APPEAL ON MARCH 26: G1

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Epr Properties (EPR) stake by 16.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 7,000 shares as Epr Properties (EPR)’s stock rose 5.07%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 34,300 shares with $2.64M value, down from 41,300 last quarter. Epr Properties now has $5.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 99,818 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $968.15 million. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “G1 Therapeutics Appoints Mark Avagliano as Chief Business Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) And Wondering If The 48% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “33 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “G1 Therapeutics Hits Its Highest Level Of 2019: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) 6.0% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties: 5.9% Yield From Recession Resistant Tenants – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Demystifying The Powerful Preferred Stock Universe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Archer (NYSE:ADM) stake by 7,000 shares to 54,700 valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) stake by 27,000 shares and now owns 143,000 shares. Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EPR Properties has $80 highest and $2000 lowest target. $60’s average target is -19.93% below currents $74.93 stock price. EPR Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 30. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 22.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Peterson Mark Alan sold $225,120 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $937,125 was sold by Hirons Michael L.