Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Decreased By $390,000 Its Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY)

Among 2 analysts covering Cymabay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cymabay Therapeutics has $2100 highest and $1400 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 237.19% above currents $5.19 stock price. Cymabay Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) latest ratings:

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Corporate Office Properties (OFC) stake by 15.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 15,000 shares as Corporate Office Properties (OFC)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 80,000 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 95,000 last quarter. Corporate Office Properties now has $3.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 382,251 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $356.56 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

Among 2 analysts covering Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -13.97% below currents $29.64 stock price. Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,425 shares to 11,425 valued at $3.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,800 shares and now owns 24,300 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.97M for 14.82 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity. KESLER STEVEN D had bought 360 shares worth $9,716 on Monday, July 15.