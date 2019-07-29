Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Cut Mid (MAA) Position; Modine Manufacturing Co Has 1.21 Sentiment

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Mid (MAA) stake by 12.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 7,500 shares as Mid (MAA)’s stock rose 8.27%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 54,240 shares with $5.93M value, down from 61,740 last quarter. Mid now has $13.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 711,151 shares traded or 43.91% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 70 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 58 reduced and sold their stock positions in Modine Manufacturing Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 43.54 million shares, up from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Modine Manufacturing Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 48 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 211,184 shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $734.52 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 8.78 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 10.14% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company for 1.00 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 237,730 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tygh Capital Management Inc. has 1.58% invested in the company for 648,624 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Consulate Inc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,524 shares.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MOD’s profit will be $18.26 million for 10.06 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.53 EPS, down 1.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.55 per share. MAA’s profit will be $174.42M for 19.40 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) stake by 4,000 shares to 21,900 valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 23,000 shares and now owns 39,923 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities has $120 highest and $105 lowest target. $113.40’s average target is -4.50% below currents $118.74 stock price. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MAA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of MAA in report on Monday, March 25 to “Outperform” rating.