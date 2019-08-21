Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Cut Autozone (AZO) Holding By $512,000; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 77 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 75 reduced and sold their stock positions in Staar Surgical Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 37.67 million shares, down from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Staar Surgical Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 500 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 2,700 shares with $2.77 million value, down from 3,200 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.11. About 205,429 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 202.06 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is STAAR Surgical Company’s (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staar Surgical (STAA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, GWW, STAA – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, STAA, CLDR – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BYND, STAA, AVYA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 44.97% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company for 10.74 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 294,842 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.4% invested in the company for 48,357 shares. The New York-based Bridger Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 72,655 shares.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 94,370 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Ltd. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 33 were reported by Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability Corp. Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl holds 172,372 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd stated it has 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Independent Order Of Foresters owns 200 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mason Street Lc stated it has 3,561 shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bridges Management holds 300 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp LP stated it has 1.28% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 9,504 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -4.43% below currents $1091.11 stock price. AutoZone had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Archer (NYSE:ADM) stake by 7,000 shares to 54,700 valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 50,415 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised too.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.