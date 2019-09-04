Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Continues to Hold Stake in Natl Health Investors (NHI); Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Decreased Its Stake

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 10,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 18,739 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 29,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.74M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Natl Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 266.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Natl Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.4. About 198,787 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – NHI 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.35, EST. $1.34; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 14/03/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – THE OVERALL PROGRAMME IS VALUED AT MORE THAN EUR 3 BILLION TO THE NHI CONSORTIUM; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 60,006 shares. Bridgeway Cap, Texas-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa accumulated 72,870 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 0.09% or 1,000 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mngmt has 127,484 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 28,321 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). The Florida-based Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 14,860 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Assetmark stated it has 2,068 shares. Stevens Lp reported 3,366 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd holds 0.05% or 112,185 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 25,976 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 15,000 shares to 56,096 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,420 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37B for 8.01 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

