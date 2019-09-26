Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Continues to Hold Holding in Ventas (VTR); Cadence Design System (CDNS) Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 78,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 97,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 822,260 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 99,482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, up from 62,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 944,890 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 16,000 shares to 29,336 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,200 shares, and cut its stake in A Site Center Reit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 63,308 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 5,928 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Llc has 377,605 shares. American Assets Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Da Davidson And Co holds 0.07% or 56,157 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Counsel reported 13,888 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund stated it has 7,704 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama owns 172,228 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 29,853 shares. Paradigm Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.27% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Pggm Invs has 775,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,576 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 6,850 shares. Private Ocean Llc holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas (VTR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ventas to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 18,910 shares to 98,840 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 75,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Sleep Number Corp.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Amgen, Apache, Chewy, Clorox, Concho Resources, Disney, Edwards Lifesciences, Occidental and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On NeoGenomics, Yeti And More – Benzinga” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Akamai -3% after KeyBanc downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jumps 1% Despite Yield Curve Worries – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company owns 192,815 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.06% or 98,788 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.13% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 1.21M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,729 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 832,089 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley reported 2,700 shares stake. Denali Advsrs holds 1.18% or 111,000 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 52,605 shares. Fort Lp holds 35,151 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.04% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 7,545 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.66% or 894,634 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 562,770 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.07% or 914,900 shares. Hm Payson reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 50.44 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.