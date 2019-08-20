Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Boosted Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); As Citigroup (Call) (C) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Continental Advisors Cut Stake by $6.62 Million

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 54.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 106,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 88,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 6.90 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 5.18 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 64,339 shares to 74,339 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 174,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.99 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,000 shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,953 shares, and cut its stake in Rpt Realty.

