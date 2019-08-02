Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 140 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 98 sold and reduced positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The funds in our database now own: 54.73 million shares, up from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 82 Increased: 106 New Position: 34.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 227.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands acquired 35,000 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 50,415 shares with $2.72M value, up from 15,415 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $71.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 11.39M shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for 128,705 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc owns 178,059 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Capital Partners Llc Ny has 2.42% invested in the company for 55,977 shares. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd has invested 2.11% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 3.02 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $149.91. About 445,771 shares traded or 103.49% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $8.71 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 54.49 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 7,000 shares to 62,356 valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rand Plc stake by 32,148 shares and now owns 25,400 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks holds 13,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 160,962 shares. Canal Insurance invested in 2.75% or 150,000 shares. Meeder Asset reported 544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First American Comml Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Freestone Capital Company has 0.71% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 222,075 shares. Peddock Advsrs Lc reported 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.7% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 45,227 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 270,284 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 13,352 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.19% or 75,700 shares. Shine Advisory stated it has 350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.