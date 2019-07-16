Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Both Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.42% and 71.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. 3.33% 2.36% 2.36% 4.33% 0% 2.84% Trinity Merger Corp. 0% 0.39% 1.38% 4.27% 0% 2.6%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.