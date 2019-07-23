Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLSU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.42% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. 3.33% 2.36% 2.36% 4.33% 0% 2.84% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.