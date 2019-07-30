Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLSU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.42% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. 3.33% 2.36% 2.36% 4.33% 0% 2.84% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.61% 0.15% 0% 0% 0% 0.41%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.