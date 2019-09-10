Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

We are contrasting Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 156 9.20 N/A 1.53 100.91

Table 1 demonstrates Pensare Acquisition Corp. and salesforce.com inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pensare Acquisition Corp. and salesforce.com inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and salesforce.com inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 0 0 14 3.00

salesforce.com inc. on the other hand boasts of a $187.36 average price target and a 25.29% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and salesforce.com inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.49% and 84.4%. 12.3% are Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.3% of salesforce.com inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.