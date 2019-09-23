Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.90 N/A -3.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.49% and 16.2% respectively. 12.3% are Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.75% are Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Riot Blockchain Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

