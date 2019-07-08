Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

Both Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.24 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pensare Acquisition Corp. and PAR Technology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8%

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pensare Acquisition Corp. Its rival PAR Technology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.8 respectively. PAR Technology Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and PAR Technology Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of PAR Technology Corporation is $32, which is potential 22.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pensare Acquisition Corp. and PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 59.6% respectively. About 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88% PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than PAR Technology Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PAR Technology Corporation beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.