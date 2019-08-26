Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

As Application Software companies, Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Oracle Corporation 54 4.40 N/A 2.90 19.39

Table 1 highlights Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Oracle Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Oracle Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Oracle Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Competitively Oracle Corporation has a consensus target price of $56.86, with potential upside of 9.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares. Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 12.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Oracle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Oracle Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Oracle Corporation beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.