Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)

As Application Software companies, Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Linx S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Linx S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Linx S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Linx S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.49% and 0%. 12.3% are Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Linx S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Linx S.A. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.