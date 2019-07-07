Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Domo Inc. 32 5.13 N/A -5.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Domo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Domo Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8% Domo Inc. 0.00% 110.4% -57.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pensare Acquisition Corp. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Domo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Domo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Domo Inc.’s potential upside is 46.28% and its average target price is $41.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Domo Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 81.1%. Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.97%. Competitively, Domo Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88% Domo Inc. -0.52% -2.58% 25.3% 111.56% 0% 86.45%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Domo Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Domo Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.