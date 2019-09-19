Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Both Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Adobe Inc. 282 12.83 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 highlights Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Adobe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Adobe Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Adobe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79

Competitively the average price target of Adobe Inc. is $316.07, which is potential 12.38% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares and 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Adobe Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adobe Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Adobe Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.