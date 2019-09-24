Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Comparing side by side

Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 225 16.29 N/A 1.92 137.07

Demonstrates Pensare Acquisition Corp. and The Trade Desk Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

On the other hand, The Trade Desk Inc.’s potential upside is 13.84% and its consensus target price is $231.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares and 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 12.3%. Competitively, 1% are The Trade Desk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.