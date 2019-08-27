Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Comparison side by side

Both Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.79 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Mitek Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Mitek Systems Inc. is $13.83, which is potential 43.91% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Mitek Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.49% and 62.1% respectively. 12.3% are Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Mitek Systems Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 2.96% stronger performance while Mitek Systems Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.