Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Comparison side by side

Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Elastic N.V. 86 23.73 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Elastic N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

Elastic N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $105.17 consensus target price and a 23.38% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.5% of Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Elastic N.V.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.