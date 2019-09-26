Penobscot Investment Management Company Upped Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holding by $352,365; Endurance Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $641,087 as Shares Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 155,559 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, down from 170,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 9,950 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,609 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 48,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 18,518 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,000 shares to 8,325 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap (VO) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings.

