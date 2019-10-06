Penobscot Investment Management Company Upped Heico (HEI) Stake By $506,730; Western Asset High Income Fund II Has 0.65 Sentiment

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 17 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 26 sold and reduced their positions in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 19.39 million shares, up from 19.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 18 Increased: 14 New Position: 3.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Heico Corp (HEI) stake by 25.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 3,810 shares as Heico Corp (HEI)’s stock rose 32.47%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 18,982 shares with $2.54M value, up from 15,172 last quarter. Heico Corp now has $14.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 347,649 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity. 963 shares were bought by Hildebrandt Mark H, worth $99,516.

Among 5 analysts covering Heico Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:HEI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Heico Corporation Common Stock has $17000 highest and $11200 lowest target. $157.40’s average target is 27.20% above currents $123.74 stock price. Heico Corporation Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 3 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 29 by SunTrust. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 30. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of HEI in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 125,993 are owned by Bamco. Argi Inv Serv Ltd Liability stated it has 2,033 shares. Fort LP invested in 0.17% or 6,746 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Inc accumulated 5,740 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 8,695 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fin Corporation holds 702 shares. New York-based Cim Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.49% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk accumulated 31,124 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 3,535 were reported by Moors Cabot. 48,278 are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 986 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.78% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Stone Run Capital Llc accumulated 72,701 shares.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 189,656 shares traded. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 3.27% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. for 10.92 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 1.48 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.64% invested in the company for 274,506 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.62% in the stock. Windsor Capital Management Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 181,145 shares.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $572.25 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.68 million activity.