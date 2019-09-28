Penobscot Investment Management Company Upped General Mills (GIS) Position By $380,800; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shorts Raised By 3.41%

Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) had an increase of 3.41% in short interest. WCG’s SI was 4.20M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.41% from 4.06M shares previously. With 994,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG)’s short sellers to cover WCG’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.29. About 459,850 shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.85M shares traded. General Mills now has $33.16 billion valuation.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 22.64% above currents $259.29 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, September 9 report.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $12.73 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 24.96 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

Among 2 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. General Mills has $5600 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -4.01% below currents $54.87 stock price. General Mills had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Stifel Nicolaus.

