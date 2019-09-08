Penobscot Investment Management Company Stake in Chubb (CB) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $31.07 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 222.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.12M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 17,639 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 20,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $161.03. About 820,931 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 15/03/2018 – Chubb and Oliver Wyman Release Research on Importance of Financial Advisors Addressing Insurance Needs for Holistic Wealth Mana; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chubb’s ‘AA’ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Chubb E-Book Examines Top Risks Facing U.S. Private Companies; 06/04/2018 – Chubb CEO Worried About U.S. Nationalism, Instability in Letter; 13/03/2018 – New Insurance Solutions From Chubb Help Small Life Sciences Businesses Protect Their Firms From Property and Liability; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHUBB DEBT, US, BERMUDA INSURANCE FINANCIAL; 30/05/2018 – Chubb’s Cyber Policy Will Cover Ransomware, Breaches of Privacy; 28/03/2018 – New Homebuilders Builders Risk Policies from Chubb Provide U.S. Residential Contractors with Broad Risk Protection; 24/04/2018 – Chubb Corp 1Q Net $1.08B

More notable recent Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chubb’s (NYSE:CB) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Chubb Limited’s (NYSE:CB) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chubb, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 27 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB): Did It Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.60 EPS, up 7.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $2.41 per share. CB’s profit will be $1.15B for 15.48 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual EPS reported by Chubb Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold CB shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland & Com Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 43,899 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Mgmt holds 17,639 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Invest Limited has invested 0.16% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Benedict Financial Advisors Inc reported 1.09% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Connors Investor Svcs invested in 1.51% or 79,297 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Incorporated Adv stated it has 10,947 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Amer Research Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com holds 336 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc World Corp has 71,999 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fruth Investment Management owns 7,002 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,615 shares to 34,758 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought 2,500 shares worth $65,844. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Monday, August 5. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4.