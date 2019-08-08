Penobscot Investment Management Company Raised Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $331,540 as Stock Price Rose; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Cut by $16.81 Million

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,945 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.3. About 3.04 million shares traded or 71.98% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 37.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 68,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 112,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63 million, down from 180,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.27M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares to 127,569 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,711 shares. Mutual Of America Capital stated it has 3,133 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Company invested in 3,088 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Catalyst has 6,700 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 196 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc reported 149 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 223,529 shares. Marsico Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Clough Prtn Lp owns 61,595 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 1,156 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $44.17M for 283.36 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.53 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Violich Mngmt Incorporated reported 4.98% stake. Notis has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Shell Asset invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,834 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt accumulated 850 shares. 9,345 are owned by Salem Cap Mngmt. Provident Co invested in 6% or 667,521 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 292 are owned by Ima Wealth. Archford Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 3,759 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fiera stated it has 15,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Serv Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 647,095 shares.

